आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

पुनर्मतदान में 82 फीसदी मतदान

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला,उन्नाव

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:54 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
82 per cent of the vote in the recall election

नगर पालिका परिषद बूथ पर मतदान के लिए कतार में खड़ी महिलाएं।

चुनाव आयोग की सख्त निगरानी में सोमवार को शिक्षक एमएलसी चुनाव का पुनर्मतदान हुआ। पिछली बार के मुकाबले आज दो फीसदी ज्यादा 82 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई। बता दें कि तीन फरवरी को हुए शिक्षक एमएलसी चुनाव के बैलेट पेपर में दो प्रत्याशियों की फोटो बदल गई थी। प्रशासन की चूक की शिकायत चुनाव आयोग से होने पर वोटिंग निरस्त कर दी गई थी।
कानपुर खंड निर्वाचन क्षेत्र एमएलसी चुनाव की वोटिंग का शोरशराबा जिले के 20 पोलिंग बूथों पर सुबह के 6 बजे से शुरू हो गया था। प्रत्याशी समर्थक  मतदाताओं को अपने-अपने पाले में खींचने के लिए जोर आजमाइश कर रहे थे। सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुई वोटिंग में 10 बजे तक मतदान महज 11 फीसदी रहा। इसके बाद 12 बजे मतदान 22 फीसदी पहुंचा।

दोपहर बाद 2 बजे मतदान फीसदी ग्राफ बढ़कर 53.2 फीसदी को पार कर गया। दोपहर बाद से मतदाताओं में मतदान के प्रति उत्साह बढ़ता ही जा रहा था। छात्रों को आचरण व सदाचार का पाठ पढ़ाने वाले गुरुजनों ने भी घंटों लाइन में लगकर वोट की चोट की। इसके बाद शाम 4 बजे तक मतदाताओं की पोलिंग बूथों पर कतारें लगी रहीं। जिले में 82 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अदिति सिंह की मानीटरिंग में मतदान प्रक्रिया शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हुई। डीएम व एसपी पुलिस बल के साथ बूथों का निरीक्षण कर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर पैनी नजर बनाए रही।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

उन्नाव

स्पॉटलाइट

हॉलीवुड सिंगर माइली साइरस ने की लक्ष्मी पूजा

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
singer Miley Cyrus worships goddess laxmi

ये कंपनियां बनाती हैं दुनिया के बेस्ट मोबाइल फोन

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
10 biggest smartphone companies of the world

VIRAL VIDEO: किसी भूत से कम नहीं है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, वीडियो दे रहा गवाही

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Man In Pakistan Turns Head In 180 Degrees

टीम इंडिया से शर्मनाक हार के बाद टूट गया कप्तान, उठाया बड़ा कदम 

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Alastair cook step down as England test cricket captain

क्या आपको भी लगती है मिट्टी खाने की तलब, हो सकती है ये बीमारी

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
eating soil may lead to stomach infection

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Read

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला हिमाचल, घरों से बाहर भागे लोग

Earthquake tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

भूकंप के झटकों से कांपा उत्तर भारत, उत्तराखंड में रहा केंद्र

earthquake in north india.
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

3700 करोड़ की ठगी: सनी लियोनी के नाम का केक, राष्ट्रपति भवन को गच्चा, कारनामे और भी

biggest online fraud of 3700 crore: all about the scam and scamster you need to know
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

राहुल-अखिलेश की सभा से पहले सूटकेस के साथ पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध, मचा हड़कंप

akhilesh yadav rahul ghandi in kanpur
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम ने पुत्रमोह में किया शिवपाल का अपमान, उठाएंगे भारी नुकसान: मायावती

mayawati says about mulayam
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

लखनऊ सहित यूपी के कई हिस्सों में लगे भूकंप के झटके

earthquake tremors in Lucknow.
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top