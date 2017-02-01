आपका शहर Close

रंगोली में मतदान का संदेश

Amarujala Bureau

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 10:09 PM IST
Kids appeal to vote

स्कूली बच्चों को सराहाPC: अमर उजाला

विधानसभा निर्वाचन 2017 में मत प्रतिशत बढ़वाने के लिए आयोग के आदेश पर जिला प्रशासन इन दिनों स्वीप के तहत कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर रहा है। इसके तहत बुधवार को कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में माध्यमिक व परिषदीय विद्यालयों के बच्चों के बीच रंगोली प्रतियोगिता आयोजित कराई गई।
इसमें विभिन्न विद्यालयों से आए बच्चों ने अपने-अपने प्रदर्शन के माध्यम से न सिर्फ लोगों को मतदान के प्रति जागरूक किया बल्कि मतदान से होने वाले लाभ भी बताए। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते व्यय प्रेक्षक दिवाकर चक्रवर्ती व डीएम योगेश कुमार ने कहा कि मतदान ही एक ऐसी व्यवस्था है, जिससे हम क्षेत्र, समाज व राष्ट्र के विकास में अपना अमूल्य सहयोग कर सकते हैं।

दोनों अफसरों ने डीआईओएस डॉ. ओमप्रकाश व बीएसए राजकुमार पंडित को मतदान के पूर्व बूथों पर भी रंगोली बनवाकर लोगों को मतदान के प्रति जागरूक करने का निर्देश दिया। कार्यक्रम में एडीएम सूर्यनारायण यादव, एसडीएम गौरीगंज प्रियंका सिंह सहित बड़ी संख्या में अधिकारी, कर्मचारी व शिक्षक मौजूद रहे।
