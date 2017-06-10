आपका शहर Close

एसडीएम ने डिपो का किया निरीक्षण

Lucknow Bureau

Lucknow Bureau

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 11:21 PM IST
महोली (सीतापुर)। एसडीएम अतुल श्रीवास्तव, तहसीलदार नीरज पटेल व पूर्ति निरीक्षक ने कस्बे के डिपो पर छापा मारा। इस दौरान स्टाक बोर्ड पर 56 हजार लीटर तेल दर्शाया हुआ था जिसमें से अनिल बाजपेई कोटेदार द्वारा लाए गए ड्रमों में 1,018 लीटर तेल भरा हुआ था। डिपो में जांच के दौरान 247 लीटर तेल कम निकला जो कि शासन से निर्धारित छूट के दायरे में आता है। अन्य अभिलेख भी जांच में ठीक मिले। तेल की उठान का आज पहला दिन था। जिसमें वहां मौजूद कोटेदार अनिल बाजपेई, चंद्र शेखर गुप्ता, विमल गुप्ता, उमेश दीक्षित व दिलीप गुप्ता से एसडीएम ने घटतौली संबंधी जानकारी ली। जिस पर कोटेदारों ने बताया कि जो ड्रम हम भरकर ले जाते हैं, उसका 20 रुपया प्रति ड्रम लेबर चार्ज देना पड़ता है। पूर्व में शासन द्वारा दी जा रही क्षरण की सुविधा बंद हो जाने से परेशानी हो रही है। वही इंडियन ऑयल डिपो के मैनेजर राजू रस्तोगी ने बताया ड्रमों को वाहन पर लदवाने की जिम्मेदारी कोटेदार की है। जिसका खर्चा कोटेदार खुद उठाएगा। एसडीएम ने बताया कि निरीक्षण में सब ठीक मिला है।
