दो पक्षों में चलीं लाठियां, आठ जख्मी
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 10:36 PM IST
अंबेडकरनगर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती पिटाई से घायल विक्षिप्त युवक।
खेसरहा। स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के कोटिया पांडेय गांव में शनिवार की सुबह रास्ते के विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट हुई। मारपीट में दोनों पक्षों के कुल आठ लोग जख्मी हो गए। उन्हें नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कोटिया पांडेय गांव निवासी राजू गुप्ता अपने मकान के सामने शनिवार को दीवार खड़ी कर रहे थे। पड़ोसी रामशंकर व जगदीश ने इसका विरोध किया। कहासुनी के बाद विवाद मारपीट तक पहुंच गया। आस-पास के लोगों ने हस्तक्षेप कर किसी तरह विवाद शांत कराया। मारपीट में एक पक्ष के राजू, रामचंद्र, आडवानी घायल हुए।
वहीं दूसरे पक्ष के जगदीश, रामशंकर, जनार्दन रामनाथ, व दो महिलाओं को चोट आई। आसपास के लोग सभी को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खेसरहा ले गए। जहां हालत गंभीर देख डॉक्टरों ने राजू को गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया। रामशंकर को जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया, जहां उसका उपचार हो रहा है। इस संबंध में एसओ खेसरहा मुकेश कुमार राय ने बताया कि दोनों पक्षों से मिली तहरीर के आधार पर मारपीट का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है।
