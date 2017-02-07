आपका शहर Close

पश्चिम में चुनाव को जिले से फोर्स रवाना

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला सिद्धार्थनगर

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 11:02 PM IST
Force sailed west from the district election

विधानसभा चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में ड्यूटी पर जाते समय पुलिस कर्मियों को समझाते पुलिस अधीक्षक अरविंद सेन।

सिद्धार्थनगर। तीन चरण के मतदान को संपन्न कराने के लिए बुधवार को एसपी ने पुलिस लाइन से जिले के 1372 जवानों को रवाना किया। इनमें 74 दरोगा, 111 दीवान, 587 आरक्षी व 600 होमगार्ड के जवान शामिल है। पुलिस को तीन व होमगार्डों को चार चरणों का चुनाव संपन्न कराना है। एसपी राकेश शंकर ने बताया कि पुलिस मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर बुलंदशहर व मेरठ में होने वाले प्रथम चरण का चुनाव कराने के लिए जवानों को रवाना किया गया। दो टोलियों में जवानों को विभाजित किया गया। सीओ बांसी महिपाल पाठक को प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। बुलंदशहर में चुनाव कराने के लिए 50 दीवान व 587 आरक्षियों को भेजा गया है।
मेरठ में 74 दरोगा व 61 दीवान को भेजा गया है। प्रथम चरण का चुनाव कराने के बाद दोनों टीमें एक साथ द्वितीय चरण का चुनाव कराने के लिए लखीमपुर खीरी जाएंगी। वहां से तृतीय चरण का चुनाव संपन्न कराने के जवान सीतापुर जाएंगे। पुलिस मुख्यालय ने टोलियों के खान-पान की व्यवस्था के लिए मेस मैनेजर व फालोअर को भी साथ में भेजने का निर्देश दिया है। इस दौरान सीओ सदर अकमल खान, बांसी महिपाल पाठक, आरआई सीबी सिंह, पीआरओ एसपी संजय पांडेय और पेशकार तौहीद आलम आदि मौजूद रहे।
