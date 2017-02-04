आपका शहर Close

तमंचा दिखाकर लूटा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 12:04 AM IST
कांधला। बदमाशों ने तमंचे के बल पर बाइक सवार को आतंकित करते हुए उसकी बाइक, नगदी और मोबाइल लूट लिया। पीड़ित के द्वारा शोर मचाने पर मदद के लिए आए राहगीरों ने पीछा किया तो बदमाश बाइक छोड़कर फरार हो गए। 
पीड़ित ने मामले की शिकायत पुलिस से कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। कस्बे के मोहल्ला खेल निवासी शमीम बृहस्पतिवार शाम किसी कार्य के लिए बाइक से एलम गया था। पीड़ित के अनुसार जब वह दिल्ली सहारनपुर हाईवे पर पंवार होटल के समीप पहुंचा तो ईख के खेत से निकलकर दो बदमाशों ने उसकी बाइक को रुकवा लिया और उसके साथ में लूटपाट शुरू कर दी। विरोध किए जाने पर उसके साथ मारपीट की गई। 

बदमाशों ने उससे पांच हजार की नगदी, बाइक और मोबाइल फोन को लूट लिया। पीड़ित के द्वारा शोर मचाए जाने पर राहगीर उसकी मदद के लिए दौड़ पडे़, लोगों को अपनी ओर आता देखकर बदमाश भागने लगे। खुद को घिरा देखकर बदमाश बाइक को छोड़कर जंगल की ओर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने कांबिंग की, लेकिन बदमाश नहीं मिले।
