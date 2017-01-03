बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोहिया आवास के लिए भूख हड़ताल पर बैठा परिवार
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 12:13 AM IST
PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कैराना।लोहिया आवास के लिए अपात्र घोषित करने पर एक ग्रामीण अपने परिवार के साथ सोमवार को ब्लाक कार्यालय में भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ गया।
सोमवार दोपहर ग्राम मंडावर निवासी इमरान अपनी पत्नी नसरीन, मो. नीशो, भाई साजिद, अपने चार बच्चों के साथ खंड विकास कार्यालय में पहुंचा।
बताया कि 12 जनवरी 2016 को उसका नाम लोहिया आवास योजना में शामिल कर लिया गया था, लेकिन बाद में सीडीओ साहब ने मकान देने से मना कर दिया।
वह कई बार से अधिक डीएम से मिला, लेकिन कोई हल नहीं निकला। जिसके बाद सपा विधायक चौधरी नाहिद हसन ने विधायक कोटे से उसका नाम सूची में शामिल करा दिया था, लेकिन बाद में एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में गठित तीन सदस्य टीम ने उसे अपात्र दर्शाकर उसका नाम सूची से हटा दिया। वह अपनी बूढ़ी मां तथा छोटे-छोटे बच्चों के साथ झोपड़ी में रहता है। उसने अधिकारियों से मामले की जांच कराने की मांग की है।
