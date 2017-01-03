बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
25 हजार का इनामी कल्लू गिरफ्तार
PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शामली/झिंझाना। दिल्ली, पंजाब, उत्तरप्रदेश समेत कई राज्यों चेन स्नेचिंग और लूट के मास्टर माइंड कल्लू को झिंझाना पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके ऊपर 25 हजार का इनाम घोषित है। पुलिस ने पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने उसका चालान कर दिया।
एसपी डॉ. अजयपाल शर्मा के आदेश पर झिंझाना पुलिस ने सोमवार दोपहर मुखबिर की सूचना पर चौकी अहमदगढ़ से आगे खेड़ी जुनारदार मोड़ चेकिंग की। उसी दौरान पुलिस ने सामने की ओर से आते हुए युवक को रोकने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन उसने पुलिस पर फायर झोंक दिया और फरार होने का प्रयास किया। पुलिस ने उसको घेराबंदी कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
पकड़ा कल्लू उर्फ संजीव पुत्र महावीर निवासी गांव रामपुरा, थाना झिंझाना का निवासी है। पुलिस के अनुसार बदमाश पर पच्चीस हजार का इनाम है और वह दिल्ली, उप्र, हरियाणा, पंजाब आदि राज्यों सहित करीब 23 जनपदों में अपने गैंग के साथ चेन स्नेचिंग और लूट जैसी घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुका है। पुलिस ने उसके कब्जे से एक तमंचा और कारतूस बरामद किया है।
