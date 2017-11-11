बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हत्या करने के इरादे से मारी गई बाइक में कार से टक्कर
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:34 AM IST
चौसाना।
बल्लामाजरा के पास बाइक सवार जिशान को कार सवार चालक ने टक्कर मार दी थी। जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। शुक्रवार को जिशान का भाई जाहिद हसन ने सहारनपुर के गांव नयाकुंडा निवासी आरोपी चालक पर हत्या का प्रयास करने का आरोप लगाते तहरीर दी। आरोप है कि तीन माह पूर्व घायल जीशान व आरोपी कार चालक के बीच कहासुनी हो गई थी। उस समय आरोपी ने धमकी दी थी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
