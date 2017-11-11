Download App
हत्या करने के इरादे से मारी गई बाइक में कार से टक्कर

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:34 AM IST
चौसाना।
बल्लामाजरा के पास बाइक सवार जिशान को कार सवार चालक ने टक्कर मार दी थी। जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। शुक्रवार को जिशान का भाई जाहिद हसन ने सहारनपुर के गांव नयाकुंडा निवासी आरोपी चालक पर हत्या का प्रयास करने का आरोप लगाते तहरीर दी। आरोप है कि तीन माह पूर्व घायल जीशान व आरोपी कार चालक के बीच कहासुनी हो गई थी। उस समय आरोपी ने धमकी दी थी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
