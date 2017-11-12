Download App
चोरी की बाइक के साथ दो युवक धरे

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:06 PM IST
शामली।
मुजफ्फरनगर से बाइक चोरी कर शामली में चला रहे दो युवकों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने पूछताछ के बाद दोनों का चालान कर दिया।
रविवार को पुलिस दिल्ली रोड पर एक बैंक्वेट हॉल के पास चेकिंग कर रही थी। इसी दौरान पुलिस ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों को पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने उनसे बाइक के कागजात मांगे जिस पर एक युवक ने बाइक की आरसी पुलिस को दे दी। आरसी 1998 की होने तथा बाइक नई होने पर पुलिस को शक हो गया। पुलिस मोबाइल एप पर दी गई आरसी के नंबर को चेक किया तो वह बाइक दूसरी निकली। इस पर पुलिस ने दोनों को पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो पता चला कि बाइक चोरी की है। पकड़े गए दोनों युवकों ने बताया कि उन्होंने यह बाइक गांव मुरादनगर थाना तितावी निवासी सलीम के साथ मिलकर चोरी की थी। पुलिस ने दोनों युवक नूर मोहम्मद निवासी खेड़ीकरमू शामली और राशिद को गिरफ्तार कर उनका चालान कर दिया।
