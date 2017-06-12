बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नशीले पदार्थ बेचने वालों ने युवक को पीटा
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 12:23 AM IST
रास्ते में रोकर युवक को पीटा
कांधला।
अवैध रूप से मादक पदार्थों की बिक्री करने वाले युवक ने अपने साथियों सहित मिलकर युवक को पीटकर घायल कर दिया। घायल युवक के पिता ने तीन युवकों के खिलाफ नामजद तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। कस्बा कांधला के मोहल्ला नई बस्ती निवासी फैय्याज ने थाने में तहरीर देकर बताया कि उसके मोहल्ले का एक युवक अवैध रूप से नशीले पदार्थों की बिक्री करता है। आरोप है कि उसके बेटे तौफीक को शनिवार रात आरोपी युवक और उसके दो साथियों ने रास्ते में जाते समय रोक लिया। आरोप है कि बेटे के साथ गालीगलौज की और विरोध करने पर लाठी डंडों से पीटकर घायल कर दिया। शोरशराबा होने पर लोगों को एकत्र होते देखकर धमकी देते हुए आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। तौफीक के पिता फैय्याज ने तीनों के खिलाफ नामजद तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। थानाध्यक्ष एमएस गिल ने बताया कि नामजद युवकों में से एक को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है।
