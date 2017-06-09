आपका शहर Close

कैरेट छांटने के विवाद पर धारदार हथियारों से हमला

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:48 AM IST
शामली।
पुलिस लाइन के पास नवीन मंडी में कैरेट की छंटनी करने को लेकर केला व्यापारी के भाई और उसके बेटे पर धारदार हथियार से हमला कर दिया गया। घटना में दो लोग घायल हो गए। मामले में शामली कोतवाली पुलिस को तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई है।
मोहल्ला पंसारियान निवासी केला व्यापारी मुस्तकीम का नवीन मंडी में गोदाम है। मुस्तकीम ने बताया कि पड़ोस में ही जमीर हसन का भी गोदाम है। सोमवार सुबह वह थानाभवन से प्लास्टिक की 120 कैरेट लाए थे, जिनमें से 60 कैरेट उन्हें और 60 कैरेट जमीर हसन को लेनी थी। आरोप है कि जमीर हसन के परिवार के दो सदस्य कैरेट की छंटनी करने लगे, जिस पर उसके बेटे आसिफ और छोटे भाई जाहिद ने विरोध कर दिया। आरोप है कि इस पर जमीर हसन पक्ष के लोगों ने उसके भाई और बेटे पर डंडे, धारदार हथियार और सुआं से हमला बोल दिया। हमले में जाहिद और आसिफ घायल हो गए। इसके अलावा उनसे 40 हजार रुपये भी लूट लिए। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मामले में आरोपी पक्ष के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए शामली कोतवाली पुलिस को तहरीर दे दी गई। कोतवाली प्रभारी का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
