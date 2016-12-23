आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कोल्डचेन की परिभाषा नहीं बता पाए हैंडलर

{"_id":"585c216a4f1c1b1917e3977e","slug":"coldchain-ki-paribhasha-nahi-bata-paaye","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u091a\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:24 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
शामली में सीएमओ ऑफिस पर आयोजित कोल्डचेन हैंडलर्स की दो दिवसीय कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ हुआ। सत्र के दौरान कोल्डचेन हैंडलर कोल्डचेन की परिभाषा नहीं बता सके। बृहस्पतिवार को डॉ. सफल कुमार, डीआईओ डॉ. एके अग्रवाल एवं यूएनडीपी के प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर मनोज पांडेय ने कार्यशाला का उद्घाटन किया।
ट्रेनिंग के माध्यम से जनपद के सभी कोल्ड चैन हैंडलर्स को कोल्डचेन के बारे में नवीन जानकारियों से अवगत कराया गया। मेरठ से आए यूएनडीपी के प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर मनोज पांडेय ने प्रशिक्षण दिया। उन्होंने कोल्डचेन हैंडलर्स को वैक्सीन के बारे में जानकारी दी और बताया कि वैक्सीन को कितने तापमान पर रखना चाहिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कोल्डचेन हैंडलर्स से कोल्डचेन की परिभाषा के बारे में पूछा तो कोई भी उसके संबंध में जानकारी नहीं दे सका। 

कोल्ड चेन मैनेजर परवेज तालिब ने वैक्सीन एवं मोबाइल एप के बारे में जानकारी दी।  उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसी तकनीक से रिकार्ड मेंटेन करने में मदद मिलेगी। कोल्डचेन पर बोलते हुए जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डा. एके अग्रवाल ने टेंपरेचर लॉगर के बारे में बताया। तापमान स्तर की सही जानकारी भी बेहद जरूरी है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

कोल्डचेन की परिभाषा नहीं बता पाए हैंडलर
Jyotish Banner

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"585bb6674f1c1b774fe3b37a","slug":"salman-khan-may-be-decide-his-heroine-for-dabangg-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940' \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

शाहरुख खान की 'पत्नी' बनेंगी सलमान की हीरोइन...

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
salman khan may be decide his heroine for dabangg 3
{"_id":"585afeef4f1c1b3e4de393fe","slug":"aamir-khan-like-dangal-game-very-much","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u2018\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932\u2019 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

महाभारतकालीन खेल ‘दंगल’ आमिर के दिल के करीब

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Aamir khan like 'dangal game' very much
{"_id":"585b86564f1c1b3e4de395ef","slug":"how-to-increase-your-height-in-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}

छोटे कद की वजह से लड़कियां नहीं होती इंप्रेस? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
how to increase your height in home
{"_id":"585b80594f1c1b8e03e3aacc","slug":"son-works-in-google-seattle-father-is-still-a-labour-by-choice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0922\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

बाप ने बोरियां ढोकर बेटे को पहुंचाया गूगल तक, पढ़िए इनकी सफलता की कहानी

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Son works in google Seattle father is still a labour by choice
{"_id":"585b84a64f1c1b8e03e3aae4","slug":"doctors-use-fish-scales-to-treat-woman-s-burned-body-and-the-result-is-amazing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}

Viral Video: जली हुई लड़की को लगा दी मछली की चमड़ी, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Doctors Use Fish Scales To Treat Woman’s Burned Body And The Result Is Amazing

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Read

{"_id":"585a73384f1c1ba107e39478","slug":"sing-a-song-by-is-causing-mayhem-on-youtube","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 IAS \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924, \u092f\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

एक IAS अधिकारी ने गाया गीत, यू ट्यूब पर डालते ही मच गया धमाल

sing a song by ias
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585bb5b04f1c1bf248e3a998","slug":"bsp-supremo-mayawati-criticizes-decision-of-obc-caste-inclusion-in-to-sp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, 17 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902: \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

सिर्फ यादवों का भला कर सकती है सपा सरकार, 17 जातियों का नहीं: मायावती

bsp supremo mayawati criticizes decision of obc caste inclusion in to sp
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5857831a4f1c1b726be3916f","slug":"ramvilas-paswan-cashless-payment-on-tea-shop","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के चक्कर में बुरे फंसे केंन्द्रीय मंत्री पासवान

ramvilas paswan cashless payment on tea shop
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585bf00d4f1c1b8e03e3adeb","slug":"education-department-of-hp-make-a-proposal-regarding-increments-of-teachers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

इन शिक्षकों की बंद होगी इंक्रीमेंट, विभाग ने तैयार किया प्रस्ताव

Education Department of HP make a Proposal Regarding Increments of Teachers
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a93fe4f1c1b8e03e3a15b","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-recruitment-on-150-posts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 150 \u092a\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

कैबिनेट ने खोला नौकरियों का पिटारा, भरे जाएंगे 150 पद

Himachal cabinet Meeting: recruitment on 150 posts
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5857b2094f1c1b706be392ca","slug":"here-are-10-questions-to-modi-will-be-anger-against-red","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 10 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u2018\u0932\u093e\u0932\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ये हैं मोदी के 10 सवाल, विरोधी हैं गुस्से से ‘लाल’

Here are 10 questions to Modi, will be anger against red
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

﻿