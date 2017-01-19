बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव से धीमी हुई बैनामे की प्रक्रिया
Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 11:54 PM IST
शामली। जिले में विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू हो जाने से शामली बाईपास व दिल्ली-यमुनोत्री से जिला मुख्यालय के भैंसवाल गांव को जोड़ने वाले मिनी बाईपास का बैनामा कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है। शामली बाईपास के 151 और मिनी बाईपास के मात्र पांच बैनामे हो पाए हैं।
अधिकारियों का कहना है कि विधानसभा चुनाव पूरा होने के बाद बैनामे में तेजी आएगी।जिला बनने के पांच साल बाद मेरठ-करनाल फोरलेन का कार्य पूरा हो पाया है। सात सालों के बाद शामली बाईपास का बैनामा कार्य अभी पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। वर्ष 2015 से दिल्ली- यमुनोत्री फोरलेन के तहत शामली बाईपास के लिए भूमि खरीदने का कार्य चल रहा है। जिले में चार जनवरी को विधानसभा चुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद बैनामा कार्य प्रभावित होने लगा है।
बैनामा कराने के लिए किसान नहीं आ पा रहे हैं। यही हाल जिला मुख्यालय के भैंसवाल से दिल्ली यमुनोत्री को जोड़ने वाले मिनी बाईपास का हाल है। यहां मात्र पांच बैनामों की प्रक्रिया हुई है।एसडीएम सदर महेंद्र प्रसाद का कहना है कि विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू हो जाने से किसानों का आना बंद हो गया है। इसके चलते ही बैनामे की प्रक्रिया प्रभावित हुई है। विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न होने पर ही शामली बाईपास के अधूरे बैनामे पूरे हो पाएंगे।
