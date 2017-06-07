आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
UP Board Results 2017 UP Board Results 2017

एच्छिक ब्यूरों में हुआ दो परिवारों का मिलन

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Mon, 12 Jun 2017 12:33 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
शामली।
पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय पर महिला ऐच्छिक ब्यूरो ने समझौता वार्ता के दौरान दो दंपति के बीच चल रहा विवाद समाप्त करा दिया।
रविवार को ऐच्छिक ब्यूरो की बैठक में महिला सेल प्रभारी एसआई अंजू तथा अन्य सदस्यों ने प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की। इस दौरान सात विवाद रखे गए। जिनमें से दो प्रकरणों में सदस्यों ने समझौता करा दिया। बैठक के दौरान महिला सेल प्रभारी सब इंस्पेक्टर अंजू ने मौजूद दंपतियों से कहा कि जरा से मतभेद के चलते विवाद हो जाता है, मगर रिश्ता तोड़ना उसका हल नहीं होता। इसलिए बहुत से मामलों को आपसी बातचीत और आपस में सामंजस्य स्थापित कर निपटाया जा सकता है। इस दौरान ऐच्छिक ब्यूरो के सदस्य डॉ. राजेंद्र गोयल, इशरतजहां, ईश्वर दयाल कंसल, महिला कांस्टेबल रेखा, नीरज और अंजू आदि मौजूद रहे।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

पार्टी में खुलेआम साथ सोने का ऑफर देकर इस हीरोइन ने मचाया था तहलका, अब किया एक और धमाका

  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
‘Ishq Vishq’ actress Shenaz Treasurywala is having a great time in Greece

प्रियंका के साथ काम करके भी फ्लॉप हुआ ये हीरो, हालत देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
priyanka chopra actor harman baweja recent photo will shocked you

स्मार्टनेस के मामले में बेटे पर भारी पड़े अनिल, गजब का है कपूर जोड़ी का ये फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
Dashing Anil Kapoor looks charming in front of son harshwardhan during the hot photo shoot

जानिए, क्यों बीमार हुए भगवान जगन्‍नाथ, कब तक होंगे ठीक?

  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
lord jagannath is sick for15 days, know about lord jagannath yatra

आधी रात को सलमान के घर में घटी ऐसी घटना, सहम गया पूरा खान परिवार

  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
unidentified person enter in salman khan house galaxy appartment

जबर ख़बर

इन 5 चेहरों में से कोई एक हो सकता है राष्ट्रपति के लिए एनडीए का चेहरा?
Read More

बुलेट रेल: हिट या फेल?

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women

Most Read

8वीं बोर्ड का आया परिणाम,गुरुवार को आएगा 10वी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट

rajasthan board declared 8th board result
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

आज 4 बजे जारी होगा 10वीं का परिणाम, सबसे पहले यहां देखिए अपना रिजल्ट

rajasthan board 10th class result to be declared on june 8
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

संदीप दीक्षित ने आर्मी चीफ को कहा 'गुंडा', फिर माफी

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says army chief general bipin rawat a sadak ka gunda
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

JEE Advanced Results 2017 जारी, पंचकूला का सर्वेश ऑल इंडिया टॉपर

iit jee advanced 2017 result declared
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

भंवरी हत्याकांडः जेल जाते वक्त मुख्य आरोपी इंद्रा बोली - जिंदा है भंवरी!

bhanwari is alive says indra while sending to jail
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर के 20 युवाओं को देश भ्रमण पर ले जाएगी सेना

Army will make educational tours to a group of 20 young Kashmiris
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top