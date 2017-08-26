Download App
अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ लोगों में रोष

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:44 AM IST
झिंझाना।
करनाल हाईवे स्थित गांव सींगरा के निकट बने शिव मंदिर परिसर में चारों ओर ढाबा संचालक ने अपने बोर्ड लगाए हुए हैं। जिसके चलते मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करने वाले श्रद्धालुओं में ढाबा संचालक के प्रति रोष व्याप्त है। इसके चलते श्रद्धालुओं ने सोमवार को दुष्यंत मौर्य एसडीएम ऊन को प्रार्थना पत्र देकर मंदिर पर लगे बोर्ड को हटवाने की मांग के साथ आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कराने की मांग की है। मौके पर अश्वनी शर्मा, हितेंद्र खैवाल, सचिन, रामबीर, प्रवीण कुमार आदि श्रद्धालु रहे हैं।
