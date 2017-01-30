बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ओटीएस योजना में जमा हुए 6.70 करोड़ रुपये
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 12:10 AM IST
PC: अमर उजाला
शामली। ओटीएस स्कीम के तहत नलकूप के बकायादारों से 6.70 करोड़ रुपये की वसूली हुई है। योजना के तहत 5500 नलकूप बकायादारों के पंजीकरण हो पाए हैं। बीस जनवरी तक योजना के तहत पंजीकरण कराने वाले बकायादार दो फरवरी तक बकाया भुगतान बिजली कार्यालयों में जमा करा सकते हैं।
ओटीएस स्कीम एक दिसंबर से लेकर से 31 दिसंबर तक लागू की गई थी, बाद में शासन ने योजना को बीस जनवरी तक लागू कर दिया था। बीस जनवरी तक नलकूप के 5500 बकायादारों ने एक मुश्त समाधान योजना के तहत पंजीकरण कराया था। जिसमें 6.70 करोड़ रुपये बकायादारी के जमा कराए गए है।
3500 उपभोक्ताओं का पंजीकरण अब भी नहीं हो पाया है। पावर कारपोरेशन के अधीक्षण अभियंता अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि ओटीएस स्कीम में 5500 नलकूप उपभोक्ताओं ने पंजीकरण कराया। साढ़े तीन हजार उपभोक्ताओं की धनराशि बकाया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बीस जनवरी तक पंजीकरण कराने वाले नलकूप उपभोक्ताओं से दो फरवरी तक बकाया धनराशि जमा की जा सकती है।
