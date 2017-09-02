Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

राशन डीलर के खिलाफ किया हंगामा प्रदर्शन

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 12:19 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
ऊन। गांव टोड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने राशन डीलर के खिलाफ तहसील में प्रदर्शन किया। ग्रामीणों ने एडीएम शिवबहादुर सिंह, एसडीएम दुष्यंत कुमार मौर्य को शिकायती पत्र देते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की। डीलर पर आरोप लगाया कि अपात्रों को राशन देते है और आईडी एवं आधार कार्ड के नाम पर परेशान करते है। जबकि कई बार आईडी दे चुके है। इस दौरान धर्मपाल, ओमवीर, गौरव, विजेंद्र, धीरज, राम स्वरूप, विकास, जसवीर, कुलदीप, संदीप, सोना देवी आदि मौजूद रहे।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

अगर आप हैं खाने पीने के शौकीन तो इन शहरों का रुख करना ना भूलें

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
if you are a foodie must travel in these cities

बार-बार टूट जाते हैं नाखून ? शहद से जुड़े इस नुस्खे से आएगी मजबूती

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Medicinal qualities of Honey helps in healing wounds and other benefits

कभी न खाएं इन चीजों को कच्चा नहीं तो हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
dont eat these food in raw form otherwise you will become ill

अब नहीं होगी आपके सामान की हेरा-फेरी, चोरों के भी छूटेंगे पसीने

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Face Luggage covers by Firebox will help you recognize you suitcase and travel bags

इवेंट में डेढ़ लाख रुपए के कपड़े पहनकर पहुंचीं कंगना, ड्रेस देख सिर पीट लेंगे

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Kangana Ranaut latest nightsuit is very expensive

जबर ख़बर

देश के इन शहरों को रफ्तार दे रही है मेट्रो, सबसे बड़ा नेटवर्क है DMRC का

Read More

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Read

राम रहीम के खिलाफ जेल में कैदियों ने शुरू की भूख हड़ताल

Prisoners started hunger strike against Ram Rahim
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मोदी की कैबिनेट से बाहर होने पर कलराज मिश्र ने दिया बयान, जानें- क्या बोले

Kalraj mishra speaks on resigning from Modi cabinet.
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पाक-चीन सीमा पर बसे गांवों से पलायन, संघ ने कहा- असुरक्षित हो जाएंगी सीमाएं 

RSS is worried on Pak-China border villages migrations 
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

यूपी में चार आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले, देखें- किसे, कहां मिली तैनाती

four IPS transfer in Uttar Pradesh.
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बिहार: टूट की कगार पर कांग्रेस, JDU में शामिल हो सकते हैं 14 बागी MLA

Congress legislative party in Bihar is on the verge of split 14 party MLAs
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

लालू के वार पर त्यागी का पलटवार, कहा- ये BJP का आतंरिक फेरबदल था NDA का नहीं

RJD chief lalu yadav speaks about cabinet reshuffle and nitish kumar
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : गणपति बप्पा मोरया इन फ़िल्मी गानों संग

famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

top ganesh chaturthi stuti best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 10 गणेश वंदनाओं से भक्ति सागर में गोते लगाएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

Your Story has been saved!