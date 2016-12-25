आपका शहर Close

सपा नेता के बेटे की टैंक में डूबकर मौत

{"_id":"585ec0e44f1c1b1917e3ae2c","slug":"sp-leader-s-son-drowned-in-a-tank-death","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला शाहजहांपुर

Updated Sun, 25 Dec 2016 12:16 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
सपा अल्पसंख्यक सभा के जिला सचिव मुन्ने शाह के तीन साल के पुत्र अदनान की शौचालय के टैंक में गिरने से मौत हो गई। बेटे की मौत से घर में कोहराम मच गया। देर शाम अदनान को सुपुर्दे खाक कर दिया गया। नगर के मोहल्ला नितगंजा निवासी सपा नेता मुन्ने शाह की पत्नी अनीशा शनिवार दोपहर 12 बजे पड़ोसी प्रकाश राठौर के घर में प्रकाश की पत्नी सावित्री और उनकी बेटी गुड़िया के साथ रजाई में डोरे डाल रही थीं। इस दौरान अनीशा का छोटा पुत्र तीन वर्षीय अदनान प्रकाश के आंगन में खेल रहा था। खेलते खेलते वह प्रकाश के घर में दरवाजे के समीप बन रहे शौचालय के खुले टैंक में गिर गया। अदनान के टैंक में गिर जाने की खबर रजाई में डोरे डाल रही तीनों महिलाओं को नहीं लगी। कुछ देर बाद अदनान की मां जब अपने घर लौटने लगी तो उनकी नजर टैंक के पानी में उतरा रहे अदनान पर पड़ी। अदनान को देखते ही वह जोर से चीख पड़ीं। आनन-फानन में लोगों ने अदनान को टैंक से निकाला और अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। अदनान के पिता ने टैंक के निर्माण मेें लेटलतीफी पर नाराजगी जताई। 
प्रकाश राठौर ने बताया कि नगर पालिका से प्राप्त धन से शौचालय का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है लेकिन अभी तक दो हजार रुपये ही मिले हैं, जिससे एक टैंक का निर्माण हो पाया है। टैंक बने हुए लगभग आठ महीने बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक शेष पैसा नहीं मिला है। इससे निर्माण पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है। 
प्रकाश के घर पर टैंक के साथ ही उसे ढंकने के लिए सीमेंट की पटिया भी बनी हैं, लेकिन प्रकाश ने टैंक के ऊपर पटिया नहीं डालीं। इसके कारण यह घटना घटी है। इसमें नगर पालिका किसी प्रकार से भी दोषी नहीं हैै। - इमरान खां, चेयरमैन नगर पालिका परिषद तिलहर
Write a Comment | View Comments

