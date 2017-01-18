बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डॉक्टरों ने काली पट्टी बांधकर जताया गुस्सा
{"_id":"587e61244f1c1bd804efe4d5","slug":"doctors-expressed-anger-black-bandaging","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:07 AM IST
काली पट्टी बांधकर इलाज करते डॉक्टर
इलाहाबाद के डॉ. बसंल हत्याकांड के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर डॉक्टरों का विरोध प्रदर्शन तीसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। मंगलवार को डॉक्टराें ने काली पट्टी बांधकर काम किया। इस दौरान एसोसिएशन की अध्यक्ष दीपा सक्सेना ने कहा कि जब तक डॉक्टर बंसल के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जाता, तब तक आईएमए का विरोेध-प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस घटना से यह साबित होता है कि डॉक्टरों का जीवन खतरे में है। जिले के सभी डॉक्टरों ने बाहों पर काली पट्टी बांधकर अपने क्लीनिक पर मरीज देखे। इससे पहले डॉक्टर ओपीडी बंद करके हत्याकांड पर विरोध जता चुके हैं। तीसरे दिन के आंदोलन में बृजेंद्र सक्सेना, विकास टंडन, आनंद अग्रवाल, शबाहत हुसैन, प्रमोद गुप्ता, अनूप अग्रवाल, राकेश दीक्षित, सिद्धार्थ बहल, पीएन रस्तोगी, यूडी कपूर, नीरज अग्रवाल, एसपी मिश्र आदि डॉक्टर शामिल थे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587e02ae4f1c1bda30efea7a","slug":"aamir-supports-his-dangal-daughter-zaira-waseem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587dd1504f1c1b3403eff890","slug":"astrology-february-2017-money-yoga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 823 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587de8dd4f1c1b3603effb61","slug":"tremendous-benefits-of-interaction-with-others","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0938\u093f\u092e\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0932\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"587de0144f1c1b700deff5b5","slug":"jayra-about-those-things-which-you-do-not-know","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"587ddbcd4f1c1b3503effa2e","slug":"xiaomi-set-to-launch-on-19th-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"19 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e Xiaomi Note 4, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587e37804f1c1b3403effbeb","slug":"amar-singh-reaction-on-ec-decision","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u0941\u0917' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u200c\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587dc8794f1c1b700deff52a","slug":"ghulam-nabi-confirms-congress-alliance-with-sp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0928\u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u091f\u200c\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a6d6c4f1c1b982dba7dca","slug":"49000-come-in-account-without-permission-of-account-hoder","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f 49 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587db1264f1c1b3603eff94a","slug":"vijay-sampla-offered-to-quit-as-punjab-bjp-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587c9e314f1c1b233aefe31e","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-name-plate-in-sp-office-as-sp-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937! \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u092e\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587e22de4f1c1b665feff7b9","slug":"iti-agrawal-topper-ca-examination","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0938\u0940\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top