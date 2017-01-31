आपका शहर Close

बाइक सवार एक बदमाश ने बैंक गेट पर खड़े युवक से 34 हजार रुपये लूट लिए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मौका मुआयना किया। घटना बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई है। पीड़ित ने पुलिस को तहरीर दी है। गांव आयूं निवासी संजय यादव ने गांव में ही गन्ने का कोल्हू लगा रखा है। मंगलवार को उसे श्रमिकों का भुगतान करना था। संजय अपनी भाभी को लेकर पुवायां आया और शाहजहांपुर रोड स्थित बैंक ऑफ पटियाला से 10 हजार रुपये निकाले। इसके बाद संजय बंडा रोड स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक पहुंचा और खाते से 24 हजार रुपये निकाले। कुल 34 हजार रुपये थैले में रखने के बाद संजय जैसे ही बाइक पर बैठने को हुआ, तभी पीछे से बाइक पर आए लुटेरे ने उससेे थैला छीन लिया और भाग निकला। संजय ने शोर मचाया तो कुछ लोगों ने लुटेरे का पीछा भी किया, लेकिन उसे पकड़ नहीं सके। सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और बैंक के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज देखी। फुटेज में एक युवक संजय से रुपये छीनता दिख रहा है, लेकिन उसकी पहचान नहीं हो सकी। संजय ने पुलिस को तहरीर दी है। कोतवाली प्रभारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि तहरीर मिल गई है। मामले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई जा रही है।
