युवक की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत
{"_id":"588df0704f1c1b303de80172","slug":"the-young-man-died-in-circumstances","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 11:36 PM IST
गांव राठ निवासी एक युवक की रविवार को संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई। चर्चा है कि युवक का गांव के ही एक दबंग के पुत्र से झगड़ा हुआ था। युवक को परेशान किया जा रहा था। गांव राठ निवासी एक युवक की हालत रविवार तड़के बिगड़ गई। युवक ने परिवार के लोगों को बताया कि उसने जहरीले पदार्थ का सेवन कर लिया है। कुछ ही देर में युवक ने दम तोड़ दिया। युवक के परिवार के लोगों ने मीडिया को बताया कि मृत युवक का गांव के ही एक युवक से झगड़ा हो गया था, जिस पर विपक्षियों ने उसे परेशान किया था। हालांकि बाद में परिवार के लोग अपनी बात से मुकर गए और कहा कि युवक शराब के नशे में दीवार से टकरा गया था, जिससे उसकी मौत हुई है। दोपहर बाद युवक का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने मामले की जानकारी से इंकार किया है।
