Election-2017 Election-2017

नानी के घर गई किशोरी सहेली संग लापता 

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला शाहजहांपुर

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 11:23 PM IST
चौक कोतवाली क्षेत्र की निवासी एक किशोरी अपनी नानी के घर से सहेली संग लापता हो गई। मां ने बेटी के साथ अनहोनी की आशंका जाहिर करते हुए बरामदगी की गुहार लगाई है। पुलिस ने मामले में कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिया है। किशोरी की मां ने बताया कि उसका मायका नगर के ही एक मोहल्ले में है। उसकी 13 वर्षीय बेटी शनिवार दोपहर घर से यह कहकर गई थी कि वह नानी के यहां जा रही है। उसके मायके के पड़ोस में रहने वाले एक परिवार की महिला रविवार सुबह उसके घर अपनी 16 वर्षीय बेटी के बारे में पूछने आई और कहा तुम्हारी बेटी के साथ उसकी बेटी यहां आई है, तब उसे बेटी और उसकी सहेली के लापता होने की जानकारी हुई। उसने अपने मायके वालों से बेटी के बारे में जानकारी करने के साथ ही अन्य रिश्तेदारों और जान पहचान वालों के यहां पता किया, लेकिन उसका कुछ भी पता नहीं चला। महिला ने चौक कोतवाली पुलिस को तहरीर देकर बेटी के साथ अनहोनी की आशंका जाहिर की। पुलिस ने लापता सहेलियों की बरामदगी का आश्वासन दिया है।
Browse By Tags

the-teenager-went-missing

