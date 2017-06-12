बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चोरी से आम के पेड़ काटे, रिपोर्ट दर्ज
तहसीलदार रामनरायन वर्मा ने गांव पिपरिया में हरे आम के पेड़ों की कटी हुई लकड़ी बरामद होने पर ठेकेदार और अन्य के खिलाफ षड़यंत्र के तहत चोरी से कटान का मामला दर्ज कराया है।
तहसीलदार ने थानाध्यक्ष मिर्जापुर को दी तहरीर में कहा है कि गांव पिपरिया नगला में हरे आम के पेड़ों के बोटे रखे होने की सूचना मिली थी। गांव पहुंचकर देखा गया तो संजू सिंह के यहां विभिन्न माप के 62 बोटा मिले। मौके पर वन विभाग के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी भी मौजूद थे। इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में हरे आम की कटी हुई लकड़ी बरामद होने और मालिकाना हक के संबंध में संजू सिंह द्वारा कोई प्रपत्र प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाने पर यह माना गया कि लकड़ी चोरी से काटकर लाई गई है। बरामद लकड़ी गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति की सुपुर्दगी में देने के बाद संजू सिंह और अन्य के खिलाफ धारा 379, 411, 120 बी तथा वन संरक्षण अधिनियम की धारा 4/10 के तहत रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है।
