आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

ट्रक की टक्कर से किसान की मौत

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला शाहजहांपुर

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:54 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
शुक्रवार शाम पुत्रवधू को उसके बेटे के साथ बाइक से मायके छोड़ने जा रहे किसान की ट्रक की टक्कर से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि उसकी पुत्रवधू और पौत्र घायल हो गए। हरदोई के थाना पचदेवरा के गांव कौंधी निवासी 50 वर्षीय अवध किशोर उर्फ  भूरे फर्रुखाबाद के पंचाल घाट की रामनगरिया में रहकर अपने परिवार के साथ गंगा स्नान कर रहे थे। शुक्रवार को अवध किशोर अपनी पुत्र वधू रजनी और तीन वर्षीय पौत्र अंशू को बाइक से लेकर जमलापुर, थाना पाली जा रहे थे। गांव रघुनाथपुर के पास हरदोई की तरफ  से आ रहे ट्रक ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे अवध किशोर, रजनी और अंशू उछलकर दूर जा गिरे। अवध किशोर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि रजनी और अंशू गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। सूचना पाकर मृतक के छोटे भाई रामकिशोर शुक्ला घरवालों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। राहगीरों ने ट्रक समेत ड्राइवर को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। घायल मां-बेटे को जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

farmer-killed-truck

स्पॉटलाइट

अंबानी के जियो से फेसबुक के जकरबर्ग की चांदी

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
facebook-users-hike-in-india-due-to-free-data-offers

जॉब का है पहला दिन? इन तरीकों से सब को करें इंप्रेस

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
first day of job gives tension here are some tips

Film Review : 'कुंग फू योगा' में थोड़ा कुंग फू पर गायब योगा

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
film review of kung fu yoga and the storyline

मिलिए 'नेपाल की सनी लियोन से', इसके बोल्ड वीडियो के दीवाने हैं करोड़ों

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Meet Nepal's Sunny Leone, the rising porn star

बिना आंख और नाक के पैदा हुई थी ये बच्ची, कई ऑपरेशन के बाद अब दिखती है ऐसी

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Cassidy Hooper-Girl Born Without Eyes And Nose Now Goes To College

जबर ख़बर

...चुनाव को लेकर फेसबुक पर दो नए टूल लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Read More

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Read

8 मजदूरों की जान लेने वाला सपा नेता गायब, हॉन्गकॉन्ग जाने की फिराक में

sp leader whole family disappeared
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

केलों में छुपाकर ले जाई जा रही थी लाखों की सऊदी रियाल, दो गिरफ्तार

Saudi riyals was being transported hidden in banana at Kerala airport 
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

तीन महीने से मासूम बच्ची के साथ मां-बाप कर रहे थे जानवरों जैसा बर्ताव

Innocent baby treated like animal
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बलिया : मौसेरे भाई ने युवती के साथ किया दुष्कर्म

Ballia: cousin rape the woman
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण, युवती ने बच्ची को दिया जन्म

Girl Rape Case at karsog, Mandi.
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

खुलासा ः मदनपुर कांड का इमरान खान है मुख्य साजिशकर्ता

Imran Khan, mastermind of the scandal is unfolding: The Madanpur
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top