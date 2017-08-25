Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बिना परमीशन लिए डाल दी गई आप्टिकल फाइवर लाइन

Bareily Bureau

Bareily Bureau

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 12:50 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
पुवायां (शाहजहांपुर)। नगर पालिका से इजाजत लिए बगैर खुटार से कोरोकुइयां तक लगभग 30 किमी तक रोड खोद कर पाइप लाइन डाले जाने पर शुक्रवार को ईओ ने काम रुकवाकर एक मोबाइल कंपनी की मशीनों को नगर पालिका परिसर में खड़ा करा लिया, लेकिन एक घंटे बाद ही बिना कार्रवाई के मशीनों को छोड़ दिया गया। अखिल भारतीय प्रधान संगठन के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष विपिन मिश्रा ने इस मामले में धांधली का आरोप लगाते हुए डीएम से शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
यहां बता दें कि रोड के किनारे कोई भी कार्य करने के लिए पीडब्लूडी, वन विभाग आदि से परमीशन लेनी होती है, लेकिन एक मोबाइल कंपनी के कर्मचाचरियों ने एक माह पहले पाइप लाइन डाले जाने के लिए रोड के किनारे करीब तीस किमी तक गड्ढे खोद डाले। शुक्रवार को नगरपालिका के ईओ को इसकी याद आई। वह मौके पर पहुंचे और काम रुकवाकर खुदाई करने वाली मशीनों को परिसर में खड़ा करा लिया। कुछ देर बाद कंपनी के कर्मचारी हरकत में आए गए और उन्होंने ईओ से संपर्क साधा। बातचीत हो जानेमपर कंपनी ने खुदाई की इजाजत के लिए आवेदन कर दिया। इसके बाद मशीनों को कर्मचारी पालिका परिसर से उठाकर ले गए और काम शुरू कर दिया।
मशीनें पकड़े जाने पर वहां मौजूद जीशान ने खुद को साइट इंचार्ज बताते हुए कहा कि रोड के किनारे पाइप डाले जाने के लिए परमीशन के लिए आवेदन कर दिया गया है।

रोड सही करांएगे खुदाई करने वाले
इंटरलाकिंग रोड पर खुदाई किए जाने पर मशीनों को पकड़वाया गया था। खुदाई कराने वाले ठेकेदार ने रोड को सही कराने की बात कही है। इस पर मशीनों को छोड़ दिया गया।
धर्मवीर सिंह ईओ नगर पालिका पुवायां

पाइप लाइन डाले जाने की शिकायत मिली थी तो ठेकेदार को बुलाकर बिना अनुमति पाइप लाइन नहीं डालने को कहा गया था, फिर भी ठेकेदार नहीं माना। जानकारी उच्च अधिकारियों को दी जाएगी।
अजय कुमार सहायक अभियंता पीडब्लूडी शाहजहांपुर
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

मदर टेरेसा की ये 5 बातें आपके जीवन में भर देंगी सुकून

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
These five quotes of Mother Teresa will give you peace

फैशन के मामले में सारा-जाह्नवी से कम नहीं हैं चंकी पांडे की बेटी

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Chunky pandey daughter Ananya is more stylish than Sara and Jhanvi

पुरुष भी हो जाएं सावधान, ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स खरीदने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
men keep in mind these things before buying any grooming products

स्क्रीन पर राज करने वाला ये एक्टर भुखमरी और तंगहाली का हो गया था शिकार, ऐसी हुई मौत

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Bollywood actor A.K. Hangal life struggle and death anniversary

लहसुन खाने से अब लड़कियों को कभी नहीं होगी ये परेशानी...

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
having garlic on regular basis will solve girls all problem

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Read

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बिहार: नीतीश के लंच में शामिल नहीं हुए PM मोदी, लौट गए दिल्ली

PM modi skips lunch hosted by nitish tejashwi yadav took a pot shot
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जांबाज जवान ने 400 बच्चों की बचाई जान, 1KM तक 10 किलो का बम लेकर दौड़ा

policeman run for 1 km with 10 kg bomb to save 400 students
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

MP: मंदिर की छत पर लहराया पाकिस्तान का झंडा, इलाके में तनाव

MP: Tension grips in Narsinghpur town after a Pakistani flag was found Hanuman temple
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने किया बाबा राम रहीम का बचाव, कहा- वो एक 'पवित्र आत्मा'

BJP MP sakshi maharaj supports ram raheem and says he is a noble soul.
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शरद यादव को जेडीयू से बाहर निकालने की तैयारी, केसी त्यागी ने लिखा पत्र

kc tyagi shot off a letter to starts process of expelling Sharad Yadav from JDU
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
I am an Indian Girl
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक ईशा शर्मा की कविता का जवाब है आपके पास?

ibne insha the poet of legacy of mir
काव्य चर्चा

इब्ने इंशा: हैं लाखों रोग ज़माने में, क्यों इश्क़ है रुसवा बेचारा...

The role of literature is essential in building Country says Raaz Dehlvi
काव्य चर्चा

हेल्परी तक की लेकिन कविता लिखनी नहीं छोड़ी: युवा कवि राज़ दहलवी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!