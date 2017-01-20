आपका शहर Close

टिकट को लेकर पाल-यादव बिरादरी के तीखे तेवर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, संभल

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 01:08 AM IST
यादव और पाल बिरादरी के लोगों ने बगावती तेवर दिखाते हुए हिस्सेदारी मांगी। यादव समाज के लोगों ने भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के आवास पर धरना दिया तो असमोली के रचैटा गांव में पाल समाज ने सभा करके दिनेश पाल इंशा के पक्ष में आवाज उठाई।
यादव समाज के लोगों ने असमोली से यादव बिरादरी को टिकट न दिए जाने पर भाजपा से दूरी बनाने की बात कही। 
असमोली के रचैटा गांव में अखिल भारतीय पाल महासभा के बैनर तले आयोजित सम्मेलन में बिरादरी से टिकट के दावेदार दिनेशपाल इंशा को टिकट न मिलने पर रोष जताया गया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि मुरादाबाद मंडल में पाल बिरादरी की खासी आबादी होने के बाद भी बिरादरी के किसी भी को टिकट नहीं दिया गया है। वक्ताओं ने भाजपा हाईकमान पुनर्विचार कर निर्णय करने की मांग की। वक्ताओं ने दिनेश पाल इंशा को संभल या बढ़ापुर विधानसभा सीट से टिकट दिया जाने की मांग की।

ऐसा न होने पर भाजपा के विरोध की बात कही। उधर, यादव बिरादरी के लोगों ने गुरुवार को भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश सिंघल के आवास पर एक घंटे तक धरना देकर असमोली विधानसभा का टिकट बदलकर यादव बिरादरी को टिकट दिए जाने की मांग की। हंगामा बढ़ते देख जिलाध्यक्ष को पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी। इसके बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष को ज्ञापन सौंपा। 
 
