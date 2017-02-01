आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

सपा प्रत्याशी समेत तीन ने नाम वापस लिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:05 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
SP candidate, including the withdrawal of three

राजनी‌तिPC: demo pic

सहारनपुर में विधान सभा निर्वाचन 2017 के तहत सात सीटों के लिए हुए कुल 103 नामांकन में से जांच के बाद 92 नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए थे, जबकि 11 निरस्त कर दिए गए थे। नाम वापसी के लिए बुधवार का दिन निर्धारित है। 
पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे से अपराह्न तीन बजे तक नाम वापसी होगी। तीन बजे के बाद शेष प्रत्याशियों को सिंबल अलॉट किए जाएंगे। उधर, मंगलवार को देहात सीट से सपा समेत तीन लोगों ने नाम वापस लिए।

मंगलवार तक सातों विधान सभाओं पर कुल 89 नामांकन बचे थे। नाम वापसी के लिए एक फरवरी का दिन निर्धारित है, मगर मंगलवार को ही कई लोग नाम वापस लेने पहुंच गए। 

सपा और कांग्रेस गठबंधन में सपा के हिस्से में देवबंद और नगर की सीट आई है। ऐसे में देहात सीट से सपा की ओर से नामांकन करने वाले शाहनवाज का टिकट होना पहले ही तय था।

उन्होंने मंगलवार को कलक्ट्रेट पहुंचकर अपना नाम वापस ले लिया। इसी सीट से निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन करने वाली भाजपा प्रत्याशी मनोज चौधरी की पत्नी गायत्री चौधरी ने भी नाम वापस ले लिया। 

 इनके अलावा निर्दलीय पर्चा भरने वाले अमित कुमार ने भी नाम वापस ले लिया। अब देहात सीट पर 13 प्रत्याशी शेष बचे हैं। हालांकि बुधवार को नाम वापसी का अंतिम दिन है।
 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sp candidate including the withdrawal of three

स्पॉटलाइट

रोल में ऐसा डूबे ऋतिक रोशन कि कर लिया इतना बड़ा फैसला, फैंस होंगे हैरान

  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Hrithik Roshan pledges to donate his eyes

इस बार लैक्मे फैशन वीक की शो स्टॉपर होंगी सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड

  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Salman Khan's girlfriend Iulia Vantur is set to be a showstopper at LFW

यहां है बौनों का सबसे बड़ा खानदान, देखकर हो जाए हैरानी

  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
India's Biggest Dwarf Family Consist 11 Dwarf Members

मुंह के छालों से हैं परेशान तो बर्फ का इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
how to cure ulcers in mouth

मीन राश‌ि में चन्द्रमा का अाना अाज इन राश‌ि वालों को द‌िलाएगा लाभ

  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
daily Rashiphal 1st February

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Read

पत्नी सरला शिवपाल से ज्यादा ‘रईस’, रकम जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

shivpal wife sarla more rich
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मैं चिल्लाती रही और पुलिस अंकल जबरदस्ती करते रहे

mai chilaati rahi
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश पर भड़का सपा का ये विधायक, कई बड़े नेताअाें संग पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा

mla resign from samajwadi party with 500 workers against akhilesh yadav
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

झारखंड: फौजी ने मंदिर में काटा खुद का गला, लोगों ने कहा- बलि दी है

CRPF soldier cut his throat in temple people says it Immolate
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम के एक और करीबी नेता ने की सपा से बगावत

sharda pratap shukla did nomination from rashtriya lokdal
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनावी सभा के पास धमाके से मचा हड़कंप, तीन लोगों की मौत

Explosion in a car in Bathinda's Maur mandi. 3 dead
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top