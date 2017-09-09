बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नशीली गोलियों के साथ दो युवक पकड़े
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 12:47 AM IST
बेहट (सहारनपुर)। कोतवाली पुलिस ने शनिवार की रात वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान शाकंभरी देवी रोड से दो युवकों को नशीली गोलियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। इन युवकों ने पुलिसकर्मियों को चाकू दिखाकर भागने का प्रयास भी किया। उनके पास से एक बाइक भी बरामद हुई है। बिना कागजात वाली इस बाइक को सीज कर दिया गया।
कोतवाली प्रभारी निरीक्षक वेदप्रकाश गिरि ने बताया कि शाकंभरी देवी रोड पर एसआई अरुण कुमार टीम के साथ वाहन चेकिंग कर रहे थे। चेकिंग के दौरान एक बाइक पर दो युवक आए। पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें रोका तो उन्होंने पुलिसकर्मियों को चाकू दिखाकर भागने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें दबोच लिया। उनके पास से मिली बाइक के कागजात नहीं थे। तलाशी लेने पर 480 नशे की गोलियां एवं एक चाकू बरामद हुआ। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने अपने नाम जय कुमार पुत्र बनारसी निवासी गांव पहलवानपुर थाना सरसावा और इरशाद उर्फ काला पुत्र शब्बीर हसन निवासी गांव हुसैन मलकपुर थाना बेहट बताया। पुलिस ने दोनों का चालान कर दिया है।
