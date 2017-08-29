बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खनन विभाग की गडबडियों पर प्रशासन हुआ सख्त
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:44 AM IST
सहारनपुर। खनन विभाग में पिछले कुछ वर्षों में हुई गड़बड़ियों को लेकर प्रशासन ने सख्त रुख अपना लिया है। स्टोन क्रशरों के मालिकों को अवैध खनन को लेकर जारी हुए नोटिसों को नहीं तामील करा पाने के मामले को गंभीरता से लिया जा रहा है। इसमें एक अमीन, दो चपरासी और एक सीजनल अमीन पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है।
बता दें कि अवैैध खनन को लेकर सीबीआई की टीम ने गत जून महीने में मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की थी। उन्होंने अवैध खनन के मामलों में होने वाली कार्रवाई आदि की जानकारी भी जुटाई। अवैध खनन को लेकर सीबीआई ने 437 पत्रावलियों की जांच की तो पता चला कि वर्ष 2015 में तत्कालीन जिलाधिकारी इन्द्रवीर सिंह यादव की ओर से नोटिस जारी किए गए थे। लेकिन उनका तबादला होते ही इस मामले को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया। मामला सामने आने पर डीएम पीके पांडे ने खनन विभाग के दो लिपिकों को विभाग से हटा दिया था। विभागीय सूत्रों के मुताबिक अब अवैध खनन मामले में स्टोन क्रशर स्वामियों को नोटिस तामील नहीं करा पाने वाले तहसील बेहट के एक अमीन, एक सीजनल अमीन और दो चपरासियों पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है।
