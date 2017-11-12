Download App
पुलिसकर्मियों ने कराई स्वास्थ्य की जांच

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 01:10 AM IST
सहारनपुर। पुलिस लाइन में स्वास्थ्य शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। शिविर में पुलिसकर्मियों ने चैकअप कराया।
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार के निर्देशानुसार केन पार्टनर्स की हार्ट सेंटर सहारनपुर यूनिट द्वारा पुलिस लाइन में स्वास्थ्य शिविर लगाया। विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने ब्लड शुगर, ब्लड प्रेशर, ईसीजी कराया। कैंप संचालक डा. गोपाल कृष्ण राय ने हृदय संबंधी बीमारियों के बारे में जानकारी दी। एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, एसपी देहात विद्यासागर मिश्र, सीओ बीपी सिंह मौजूद रहे।
