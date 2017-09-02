बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अवैध खनन से भरी दो ट्रालियां पकड़ी
{"_id":"59b0449c4f1c1bfa7f8b47b2","slug":"71504724124-saharanpur-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0916\u0928\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:25 AM IST
अवैध खनन से भरी दो ट्रालियां पकड़ी
सरसावा (सहारनपुर)। पुलिस ने ग्राम मंधोर में यमुना नदी से अवैध रूप से खनन कर जा रही रेत भरी से दो ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों को जब्त कर लिया।
एसओ सरसावा सुधीर उज्जवल ने बताया कि बीती रात करीब ढाई बजे उन्हें यमुना किनारे स्थित गांव में अवैध रेत खनन की सूचना मिली थी। इसी बीच गश्त कर रही 100 डायल की टीम को मंधोर टाबर रास्ते पर रेत से भरी दो ट्राली नजर आई। पुलिस को देख चालक ट्राली छोड़कर फरार हो गए। एसओ ने बताया कि वह रात्री में पुलिस के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और दोनों ट्रालियों को लेकर थाने आए। जहां उन्होंने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों को सीज कर दिया। उधर, ट्राली के मालिक अपनी पैरवी में ग्राम प्रधान को लेकर पहुंचे, लेकिन पुलिस ने सख्त रुख दिखाते हुए सबको हड़का दिया। एसओ ने कहा कि रेत से भरी दोनों ट्रालियों की रिपोर्ट खनन विभाग को भेज दी गयी है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59afcc944f1c1b94078b48e1","slug":"priyanka-chopra-photo-shoot-for-vogue-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59afbadf4f1c1b9b078b48a0","slug":"barry-callebaut-unveils-fourth-flavor-of-pink-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925\u093e \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59afa3554f1c1b83078b47d7","slug":"obesity-people-are-three-times-more-prone-to-swine-flue-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0942' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59af98e94f1c1b99078b4814","slug":"four-signs-that-proof-you-are-not-ready-for-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0909\u0932\u091d\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"59ae77f54f1c1b64078b468a","slug":"munnabhai-mbbs-actor-vishal-thakkar-missing-from-2-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, GF \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa4bf04f1c1b4e738b4def","slug":"prisoners-started-hunger-strike-against-ram-rahim","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac2e924f1c1b5f738b4eed","slug":"kalraj-mishra-speaks-on-resigning-from-modi-cabinet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac87ed4f1c1bf4278b509c","slug":"rss-is-worried-on-pak-china-border-villages-migrations","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915-\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0905\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac09df4f1c1b736a8b4779","slug":"four-ips-transfer-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa1e7e4f1c1b3e738b4cbf","slug":"congress-legislative-party-in-bihar-is-on-the-verge-of-split-14-party-mlas","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 JDU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 14 \u092c\u093e\u0917\u0940 MLA","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab9ba64f1c1b03278b4eae","slug":"rjd-chief-lalu-yadav-speaks-about-cabinet-reshuffle-and-nitish-kumar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 BJP \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0925\u093e NDA \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!