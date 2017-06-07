बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बालक झुलसा
{"_id":"59403a864f1c1ba40a8b474d","slug":"141497381510-saharanpur-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 12:51 AM IST
नई बस्ती में घरों में दौड़ा करंट, बालक झुलसा
गंगोह (सहारनपुर)। बाईपास मार्ग पर सिल्वर ओक पब्लिक स्कूल के पास स्थित नई बस्ती में सोमवार रात घरों में बिजली का करंट आने से एक बालक झुलस गया। बालक को गंभीर अवस्था में सहारनपुर भर्ती कराया गया है।
नगर में बाईपास मार्ग पर सिल्वर ओक पब्लिक स्कूल के पास शिव कुमार, बृजेश आदि के मकान बने हुए हैं। इन मकानों के ऊपर को होकर एचटी लाइन जा रही है तथा सड़क के पार ट्रांसफार्मर भी रखा हुआ है। सोमवार रात फाल्ट के कारण घर में करंट आने से बृजेश का तीन वर्षीय बालक आदित्य झुलस गया। परिजन उसे तत्काल इलाज के लिए सहारनपुर ले गए, जहां उसकी स्थिति गंभीर बनी है। बता दें कि पूर्व में यहां अनेक बार हादसे हो चुके है। जिसमें कई लोग झुलस चुके हैं और कई लोगों के विद्युत उपकरण फुंक चुके हैं। हादसे के बाद लोगों के हंगामा करने पर अधिकारी आश्वासन देकर चले जाते हैं। इसके बाद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती। सोमवार रात हुई घटना के बाद लोगों में फिर से रोष व्याप्त हो गया तथा उन्होंने मकानों के ऊपर से तार न हटाने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दे दी है। उधर, एसडीओ रवि कुमार का कहना है कि उन्होंने लाइन हटाने के लिए वहां खंभे भेजे थे, लेकिन कुछ लोग खंभे लगाने का विरोध कर रहे हैं। इसलिए कार्य लटका हुआ है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5941030d866419705d8b497f","slug":"shocking-news-jhanvi-kapoor-is-desperate-for-ranbir-kapoor-attention","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5940f108866419715d8b4936","slug":"know-about-the-side-effects-of-hair-removal-creams-on-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u0942\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5940eeb2866419725d8b48d6","slug":"central-government-is-ready-to-make-iimc-a-part-of-jnu-or-jamia","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIMC \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593bc6224f1c1b8c6b9c85d0","slug":"these-tips-save-your-money-from-vaastu-dosh-according-to-astrology","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"5940ef118664198c5d8b48bb","slug":"deepika-padukone-breakup-with-siddharth-mallya-after-he-asks-her-to-pay-the-bill-dinner-date","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u091b\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092a\u0932\u0949\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5937e34f4f1c1b69259c85ec","slug":"rajasthan-board-declared-8th-board-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"8\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e,\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e 10\u0935\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938076b4f1c1b801c9c9462","slug":"rajasthan-board-10th-class-result-to-be-declared-on-june-8","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c 4 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593d497c4f1c1ba85d9bef48","slug":"congress-leader-sandeep-dikshit-says-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-a-sadak-ka-gunda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593b93b24f1c1b366e9c9451","slug":"bhanwari-is-alive-says-indra-while-sending-to-jail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 - \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59392aec4f1c1b366e9c7f22","slug":"results-of-rajasthan-board-tenth-result-see-results-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"RBSE 10 th Result: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593786bb4f1c1b801c9c8e17","slug":"uttar-pradesh-tripple-murder-business-man-shot-dead-with-his-wife-and-son-in-sitapur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u0940\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top