नैनसोब में जमीन कब्जामुक्त कराने पहुंची टीम को झेलना पड़ा लोगों का विरोध
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:04 AM IST
विरोध के बीच सात बीघा जमीन कब्जामुक्त कराई
देवबंद (सहारनपुर)। भूमाफियाओं के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियान की कड़ी में बृहस्पतिवार को तहसील की टीम ने नैनसोब गांव में ग्राम समाज की सात बीघा जमीन को कब्जामुक्त कराया। उक्त जमीन पर 17 लोगों ने कब्जा कर रखा था। इस दौरान तहसील की टीम को लोगों का विरोध भी झेलना पड़ा।
तहसीलदार परमानंद झा ने बताया कि नैनसोब गांव में हिंडन नदी के किनारे खसरा नंबर-341 की ग्राम समाज की सात बीघा जमीन है। जिस पर शीतलाखेड़ा गांव के करीब 17 लोगों ने अवैध कब्जा कर रखा था। शिकायत मिलने पर डीएम प्रमोद कुमार पांडेय ने उक्त जमीन को चिह्नित कर कब्जा मुक्त कराने का आदेश दिया था। इसपर एसडीएम के नेतृत्व में बृहस्पतिवार को तहसील की टीम जैसे ही उक्त जमीन को कब्जा मुक्त कराने पहुंची तो लोग विरोध पर उतर आए। अधिकारियों के साथ काफी नोकझोंक हुई। तहसीलदार ने बताया कि उक्त जमीन को मनरेगा के मजदूर लगाकर कब्जामुक्त कराकर ग्राम प्रधान की अभिरक्षा में दे दिया गया। जिस पर 25 अगस्त को पौधरोपण किया जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है भूमाफियाओं ने उक्त जमीन पर चरी, मक्का व गन्ना आदि फसलों की बुवाई कर रखी थी। ट
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
