ईद उल अजहा के लिए सफाई व्यवस्था की मांग
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 12:33 AM IST
सहारनपुर। ईद उल अजहा की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। बुधवार को ऑल इंडिया माइनॉरिटीज पीस मिशन के सदस्यों और अन्य जिम्मेदार लोगों ने डीएम पीके पांडेय और नगरायुक्त गौरव वर्मा से मिलकर ईद के लिए सफाई समेत तमाम व्यवस्थाएं कराने की मांग की। बताया गया कि जनपद में दो से चार सितंबर यानी तीन दिन कुर्बानी दी जाएगी। दो सितंबर से पहले शहर के नाले और नालियों की अच्छे से सफाई कराई जाए। शहर में जगह-जगह लगने वाले कचरे के ढेर समय से उठवाए जाएं। जहां गंदगी रहती है वहां सफाई कराकर चूना आदि का छिड़काव कराया जाए। सड़कों पर मंडराने वाले आवारा और पालतू पशुओं पर रोक लगाई जाए। बिजली और पानी की पर्याप्त उपलब्धता कराई जाए। कुर्बानी के लिए बाहर से जो पशु लेकर आते हैं उनकी सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था की जाए। अधिकारियों ने तमाम व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त कराने का आश्वासन दिया।
