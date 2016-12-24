आपका शहर Close

लेनदेन के विवाद में युवक को गोली मारी 

date 2016-12-24

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ रामपुर

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 01:02 AM IST
gun shot

घायल आतिफ खां।


 रुपयों के लेनदेन में युवक के गोली मारकर घायल कर देने के मामले में पुलिस को तहरीर दी गई है।  पुलिस ने तीन लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच कर रही है।

कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के तालाब केले वाला निवासी आतिफ का घर से कुछ दूरी पर फोटो स्टूडियो है। पास के ही रहने वाले कुछ लोगों सेे रुपयों के लेनदेन को लेकर काफी समय से विवाद चल रहा है। पहले भी दोनों पक्षों में झगड़ा हो चुका है।

आरोप है कि आतिफ शुक्रवार की सुबह अपनी दुकान जा रहा था। इस दौरान पीछे से आए एक बाइक पर सवार तीन युवकों ने उसको रोक कर मारपीट शुरू कर दी। विरोध पर आरोपी युवकों ने उस पर तमंचे से फायर कर दिया गया। जो युवक के जाकर लग गई। घायल को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां उसका इलाज कराया जा रहा है। इस मामले में पुलिस को तीन लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस को तहरीर दी गई है। पुलिस जांच कर रही है। 
