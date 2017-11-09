बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नागेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे भाजपा के प्रत्याशी
अब नागेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे भाजपा के प्रत्याशी
लालगंज (रायबरेली)। भाजपा ने अब लालगंज नगर पंचायत के लिए निवर्तमान नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष अर्चना गुप्ता के पति नागेंद्र गुप्ता को अपना प्रत्याशी बना दिया है। मंगलवार को यहां भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता केसी गुप्ता को भाजपा से उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया गया था। लेकिन बुधवार को प्रत्याशी परिवर्तित बदल दिया गया। इस संबंध में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष से बात की गई तो उन्होंने भी परिवर्तन की पुष्टि की और बताया कि इस परिवर्तन के संबंध में उन्हें प्रदेशीय नेतृत्व से ईमेल पर सूचना प्राप्त हो गई है। अब लालगंज से नागेंद्र गुप्ता भाजपा के प्रत्याशी होंगे। नागेंद्र गुप्ता ने भी फोन पर उन्हें सिंबल मिल जाने का दावा किया है।
