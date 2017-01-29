आपका शहर Close

स्नातक विधायक चुनाव के लिए आए मतपत्र

ब्यूरो /पीलीभीत

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 10:51 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ ही प्रशासन एमएलसी चुनाव की तैयारियों में भी जुटा है। तीन फरवरी को होने वाले मतदान के लिए मतपत्र पीलीभीत पहुंच गए हैं। इन्हें जांच के बाद ट्रेजरी के डबल लॉक में रखवा दिया गया है। बरेली मुरादाबाद मंडल से स्नातक विधायक के मतदान के लिए जिले में 19 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक केंद्र पर एक एक जोनल और एक एक सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया गया है। साथ ही प्रत्येक बूथ पर चार चार मतदान कर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। मतदान से जुड़े सभी जोनल, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट, माइक्रो आब्जर्बर एवं मतदान अधिकारियों को पहला प्रशिक्षण दिया जा चुका है जबकि दूसरा एवं अंतिम प्रशिक्षण दो फरवरी को कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित गांधीसभार में दिया जाएगा और प्रशिक्षण के बाद यहीं से पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना होंगी। तीन फरवरी को 17255 मतदाता स्नातक विधायक के लिए मतदान करेंगे। मतदान के लिए आयोग से मतपत्र भी रविवार को पीलीभीत पहुंच गए हैं। एडीएम की मौजूदगी में इनकी जांच कर ट्रेजरी के डबल लॉक में रखवा दिया गया है। एडीएम अजयकांत सैनी ने बताया कि तीन फरवरी को मतदान के बाद मतपेटियां कलेक्ट्रेट लायी जाएंगी। यहां के बाद एक मजिस्ट्रेट के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम की निगरानी में इन्हें बरेली भेजा जाएगा। मतों की गिनती बरेली में कराई जाएगी।
