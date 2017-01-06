बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोशल साइट्स के जरिए शव की शिनाख्त की कोशिश
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:16 PM IST
कंजानाथ पट्टी गांव में सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में मिले शव की शिनाख्त के लिए पुलिस ने सोशल साइट्स का सहारा लिया है। फोटो सोशल साइट्स पर डालकर उसकी पहचान कराई जा रही है। इसके अलावा शव के अंगूठे का निशान लेकर आधार कार्ड से मिलान कराया जाएगा। बृहस्पतिवार को जहानाबाद क्षेत्र के कंजानाथ पट्टी गांव में 30 वर्षीय युवक का शव सड़क किनारे एक गड्ढे में मिला था। उसकी गमछे से गला दबाकर हत्या की गई थी लेकिन पुलिस शिनाख्त करने में सफल नहीं हो सकी है। अब पुलिस ने सोशल साइट्स का सहारा लिया है। सीओ जहानाबाद निशांक शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस आधार कार्ड बनाने वाली साइट्स की भी मदद लेगी। शव के अंगूठे का निशान लेकर उसको अपलोड कर मिलान कराया जाएगा।
