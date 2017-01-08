आपका शहर Close

फार्मर पर जानलेवा हमला, फायरिंग

ब्यूरो /पीलीभीत

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 11:02 PM IST
पुराने विवाद में दो सगे भाइयों ने एक फार्मर पर जानलेवा हमला कर मारपीट की। गाली गलौच कर तमंचे से फायरिंग की गई। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को तमंचा समेत दबोच लिया। इसके बाद मुकदमा दर्ज कर चालान कर दिया गया है। एक नेता देर रात तक मामले को दबाने में लगे रहे, लेकिन पुलिस के आगे एक न चल सकी। मझारा गांव निवासी गुरुलाल सिंह ने पुलिस को दी तहरीर में बताया कि शनिवार को वह प्रसाद चढ़ाने के लिए अपने चचेरे भाई दलजीत सिंह के साथ गुरुद्वारा गए थे। गुरुद्वारे के करीब पहुंचने पर पुरानी रंजिश के चलते दो सगे भाई रुब्बल सिंह व शिवजीत सिंह ने गुरुलाल को रोक लिया और गाली गलौच कर मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद आरोप है कि रुब्बल सिंह ने तमंचे से फायर किया। गुरुलाल और दलजीत ने गुरुद्वारा के भीतर भागकर कर अपनी जान बचाई। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और आरोपी रुब्बल को पकड़ लिया। जबकि उसका भाई भागने में सफल रहा। गुरुलाल ने आरोपियों से जान को खतरा जताते हुए सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की। इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार त्यागी ने बताया कि तहरीर के आधार पर जानलेवा हमला करने व आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है।
farmer on the attack firing

﻿