जहानाबाद पुलिस ने धर दबोचा गैंगरेप का आरोपी

ब्यूरो /पीलीभीत

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:09 PM IST
महिला से गैंगरेप के मामले में कोर्ट के आदेश पर मुकदमा दर्ज करने के बाद जहानाबाद पुलिस ने नामजद किए गए एक आरोपी को धर दबोचा। उसे पूछताछ के बाद जेल भेज दिया गया। जहानाबाद क्षेत्र में रहने वाली 35 वर्षीय महिला की ओर से कोर्ट के आदेश पर नौ दिसंबर 2016 को ललौरीखेड़ा निवासी शाहिद, जमील अहमद, कामिल और समीर पर गैंगरेप का मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था। आरोप था कि चारों आरोपियों ने 18 नवंबर 2016 को महिला को अगवा कर दुष्कर्म किया था। सोमवार देर शाम मुखबिर की सूचना पुलिस ने आरोपी शाहिद को गिरफ्तार किया। एसआई मनीराम सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया गया। मामले में अभी तीन आरोपी फरार है।
