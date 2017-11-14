बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दीवार को लेकर मारपीट में दो महिलाए घायल
14 Nov 2017
खेकड़ा (बागपत)।
नगर निवासी महिला अनीसा एवं शमीना का विगत कुछ दिनों से मकान के बीच की दीवार को लेकर आपस में विवाद चल रहा है। सोमवार को दोनों पक्षों की महिलाओं के बीच हुई कहासुनी मारपीट में बदल गई । इसमें दोनों पक्षों की महिलाएं घायल हो गयी। दोनों महिलाओं ने परिजनों के साथ थाने पहुंच कर एक दूसरे के खिलाफ तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने तहरीर लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी।
