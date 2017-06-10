आपका शहर Close

महिला चिकित्सालय बदायूं के डॉक्टर पर आईटी एक्ट की रिपोर्ट

Bareily Bureau

Bareily Bureau

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 05:03 PM IST
बरखेड़ा (पीलीभीत)। सोशल साइट्स पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर अभद्र टिप्पणी करना बदायूं के जिला महिला अस्पताल में तैनात एक डॉक्टर को महंगा पड़ा है। हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के ब्लाक अध्यक्ष से तहरीर मिलने पर बरखेड़ा पुलिस ने आरोपी चिकित्सक के खिलाफ आईटीएक्ट का मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। आरोपी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई न होने पर हियुवा कार्यकर्ताओं ने आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।
कस्बे के वार्ड नंबर तीन के निवासी हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के ब्लाक अध्यक्ष मनोज रस्तोगी ने पुलिस को दी तहरीर में बताया कि जिला महिला चिकित्सालय बदायूं में तैनात डॉ. हाकिम सिंह ने हिंयुवा के संरक्षक एवं प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर फेसबुक पर अभद्र पोस्ट की है। इससे संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं और जनता को ठेस पहुंची है। आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने का आरोप लगाते हुए चिकित्सक पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की। एसएचओ राजेश कुमार मौर्य ने बताया कि तहरीर के आधार पर धारा 504 और आईटी एक्ट के तहत आरोपी चिकित्सक हाकिम सिंह के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है।
