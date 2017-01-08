आपका शहर Close

मुजफ्फरनगर शहर में पहुंचे मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
muzaffarnagar mein pahunche CEC

शादी समारोह में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त।PC: अमर उजाला

मुजफ्फरनगर। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त नसीम अहमद जैदी शनिवार देर शाम एक विवाह समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए शहर में पहुंचे। उनके आने की सूचना मिलते ही जिला प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया। देश के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त नसीम अहमद जैदी जिले के कसबा जानसठ के मूल निवासी हैं।
शनिवार को शहर के मोहल्ला घासमंडी में उनके रिश्तेदार अखलाक जैदी के बेटे की शादी थी। देर शाम वे और उनके भाई पूर्व आईपीएस कमर जैदी शादी समारोह में शिरकत करने पहुंचे। एडीएम मनोज कुमार सिंह, सीओ सिटी तेजवीर सिंह पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में जुट गए। इस मौके पर दर्जा प्राप्त राज्यमंत्री शबाब जैदी भी मौजूद रहे।      
Browse By Tags

मुजफ्फरनगर शहर में पहुंचे मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त

﻿