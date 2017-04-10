बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बंधक बनाकर दो दिन तक युवक से कुकर्म, मालिक ने ही मकान में कैद कर रखा था युवक
अपराध
PC: अमर उजाला
नौकर को घर में बंधक बनाकर मालिक ने दो दिन तक कुकर्म किया। युवक की तलाश में जुटे परिजनों को पड़ोसी ने उसके मकान में बंद होने की जानकारी दी। यूपी डायल-100 की सहायता से युवक को बंद मकान से बाहर निकलवाया गया। युवक के परिजन आरोपी के खिलाफ तहरीर लेकर घूम रहे हैं, मगर पुलिस मामले को दबाने के प्रयास में जुटी है।
शहर कोतवाली के खालापार में पीड़ित युवक एक व्यक्ति के यहां नौकरी करता है। दो दिन तक युवक घर नहीं पहुंचा था। परिजनों ने मालिक से पूछताछ कि तो वह बहाने बनाने लगा। मकान पर ताला लगा देख पड़ोसियों को शक हुआ तो युवक के परिजनों को सूचना दी गई। परिजनों की शिकायत पर पहुंची डायल-100 ने मकान का ताला खुलवाकर वहां से युवक को बरामद किया। बेहोशी की हालत में मिले युवक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
होश में आने के बाद युवक ने बताया कि आरोपी मालिक ने उसे मकान में बंधक बना कर दो दिन से कुकर्म कर रहा है। युवक के परिजन शहर कोतवाली पहुंचे और पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। लेकिन पुलिस मामले में कार्रवाई करने से बच रही है। पीड़ित युवक गुमसुम होकर घर में छुपा बैठा है। परिजनों ने आरोपी और पुलिस की शिकायत अफसरों से करने की बात कही है। शहर कोतवाली प्रभारी टीपी सिंह का कहना है कि उनके संज्ञान में इस तरह का कोई मामला नहीं आया है।
