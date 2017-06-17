बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चिकित्सालय में नवजात की मौत पर हंगामा
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 12:32 AM IST
मुजफ्फरनगर। जिला महिला चिकित्सालय में नवजात की मौत होने पर परिजनों ने हंगामा कर दिया। परिजनों ने डाक्टरों और कर्मचारियों पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया। बाद में सीओ सिटी और शहर कोतवाल ने मौके पर पहुंच कर परिजनों को समझाबुझा कर शांत किया।
बुढ़ाना कस्बा निवासी कालू की पत्नी को बृहस्पतिवार रात को प्रसव के लिए जिला महिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। देर रात उसने बेटे को जन्म दिया, जिसकी कुछ देर बाद ही मौत हो गई। नवजात की मौत से परिजनों व ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश फैल गया। उन्होंने डॉक्टरों और कर्मचारियों पर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा किया। हंगामे की सूचना पर सीओ सिटी डॉ तेजवीर सिंह और शहर कोतवाली के इंस्पेक्टर संजीव शर्मा पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने लोगों को समझाबुझा कर शांत कराया। बाद में परिजनों ने पुलिस को लिखकर दिया कि उन्हें कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करनी है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था करा कर परिजनों को बुढ़ाना भिजवा दिया।
