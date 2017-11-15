Download App
फेसबुक पर टिप्पणी करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

Meerut Bureau

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:34 PM IST
खतौली(मुजफ्फरनगर)। फेसबुक पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाले नामजद आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। एसआई सचिन त्यागी ने बताया मोहल्ला ढाकन चौक निवासी फैजल पुत्र जमीर ने दो माह पूर्व रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों पर फेसबुक पर अभद्र टिप्पणी कर दी थी। पुलिस ने फैजल के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। एसआई ने बताया कि पुलिस को आरोपी की काफी दिनों से तलाश थी। बुधवार को पुलिस ने आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया है।
