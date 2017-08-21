आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बलात्कार करने वाले को दस साल की सजा-Meerut

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 12:59 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
दुष्कर्मी को दस साल की सजा
बेटे को गन प्वाइंट पर लिया था
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मुजफ्फरनगर। फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट संख्या (दो) ने मासूम बेटे की कनपटी पर तमंचा लगाकर महिला से बलात्कार और लूट करने वाले को मुल्जिम को दस साल के कारावास व 30 हजार रुपये जुर्माना की सजा सुनाई है।
मंसूरपुर क्षेत्र के गांव निवासी पीड़िता ने अदालत में अपनी पीड़ा सुनाते हुए मुकदमा दर्ज कराने की गुहार लगाई थी। कोर्ट के आदेश पर थाना मंसूरपुर में मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ था। मुकदमे में पीड़िता के अनुसार घटना की रात 19 अक्तूबर 2009 को पीड़िता के घर पड़ोसी रविकांत पुत्र सलेकचंद अपने दो साथियों के साथ घुस आया और उसके मासूम बेटे को गन प्वाइंट पर लेकर 65 हजार रुपये और जेवर लूटकर अपने साथियों को भगा दिया। फिर उसके साथ बलात्कार किया। इस मुकदमे की सुनवाई अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश पूनम राजपूत की अदालत फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट संख्या दो में हुई। सहायक जिला शासकीय अधिवक्ता रीतू चौधरी ने तीन गवाह कोर्ट में पेश किए। न्यायाधीश ने दोनो पक्षों को सुनते हुए अभियुक्त रविकांत को लूट और बलात्कार का दोषी करार देते हुए धारा 376 के तहत 10 वर्ष का कारावास व 20 हजार रुपया जुर्माना, धारा 380 के तहत 5 वर्ष का कारावास व 5 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना, धारा 452 के तहत 5 वर्ष का कारावास व 3 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना, धारा 506 के तहत दो वर्ष का कारवास और दो हजार रुपये के जुर्माना की सजा सुनाई है। रविकांत जेल में बंद है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

अगर जल्दी कम करना है वजन तो घर की इन चीजों में तुरंत करें बदलाव

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
make these changes in home for weight loss

अब खाने की इन आदतों से लगाएं अपने पार्टनर की पर्सनैलिटी का पता...

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these five eating habits will reveal about their partner personality

आज से ही रोजाना खाना शुरू कर दें Beans, कमाल के हैं फायदे

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Having beans on regular basis will give you these health benefits

'कुली नं 1' से सुपरहिट हो गई थी ये हीरोइन, आज है लापता

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
90s actress Kanchan who worked with Govinda in 'Coolie No. 1' is lost now

पल भर में बनना है खूबसूरत ? आज ही अपनाएं ये 5 जापानी तरीके

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Try these five Japanese beauty secrets for instant glowing skin

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Most Read

'भाजपा भगाओ रैली' से पहले अकेले पड़े लालू, माया के बाद सोनिया भी नहीं होंगी शामिल

Congress president Sonia Gandhi abstain from lalu yadav's rally
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम पेशी: सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा, लोगों को पंचकुला से खदेड़ना शुरु

Haryana DGP BS sandhu Press conference
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

मां-बाप ने डांटा तो घर से भाग न‌िकले नाबाल‌िग भाई-बहन, होटल पहुंचे तो...

minor brothers and sisters run from house after Parents scolded  
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

चित्रकूट के जंगल में पुलिस और डाकुओं के बबुली गैंग से मुठभेड़ में दरोगा शहीद, तीन पकड़े

Dacoits shoot in Chitrakoot encounter
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राबड़ी देवी के समर्थन में उतरे सुशील मोदी, बीजेपी के कई नेता हैरान

Sushil Modi in support of Rabri Devi, many BJP leaders surprised
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शिक्षाम‌ित्रों के हक में अखिलेश ने किया ट्वीट, निशाने पर सीएम योगी

akhilesh yadav tweets in favour of shikshamitra
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
renowned urdu poet ali sardar jafri famous poem teen sharabi
इरशाद

अली सरदार जाफ़री: मास्को, पेरिस और लंदन में देखे मैंने तीन शराबी...

katte van -ujadtaa jangal
मेरे अल्फाज़

गुजरात से हमारी पाठक मनीषा जोबन की टीस, हो रहा क़ुदरत संग खिलवाड़

remembering nida fazli the great lyricist shayar and poet of life and love
मैं इनका मुरीद

निदा फ़ाज़ली: धूप में निकलो घटाओं में नहा कर देखो, ज़िंदगी क्या है किताबों को हटा कर देखो

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!