गढ़डे में गिरने से बाइक सवार की मौत

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 12:03 AM IST
खतौली(मुजफ्फरनगर)। मोहल्ला इस्लामनगर निवासी नईम (35) शुक्रवार देर शाम बाइक से घर लौट रहा था। बारिश होने की वजह से सफेदा रोड पर पानी भरने के कारण गड्ढा नहीं दिखाई। जिसमें बाइक गिर गई। जिससे नईम गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। राहगीर उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने के लिए लेकर चल दिए, लेकिन उसे रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ लिया। गमगीन माहौल में शनिवार को परिजनों ने शव को सुपुर्दे खाक कर दिया। उधर, गांव इंचौली के देवी मंदिर का पुजारी श्रीपाल शुक्रवार रात को मंदिर में सोया हुआ था। अचानक रात में वह तख्त से नीचे गिरकर घायल हो गया। शनिवार सुबह मंदिर में पहुंचे श्रद्धालु घायल पुजारी को लेकर अस्पताल में पहुंचे।
