ग्रामीणों ने कालेज के गेट पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 12:46 AM IST
ग्रामीणों का कॉलेज के गेट पर धरना-प्रदर्शन
मोरना (मुजफ्फरनगर) । ग्रामीणों ने कॉलेज की भूमि पर बने खेल के मैदान को समाप्त करने का विरोध करते हुए विद्यालय प्रबंध कमेटी से ट्रैक फील्ड बनाने की मांग करते हुए कॉलेज के मुख्य द्वार पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कॉलेज स्टाफ को चार घंटे तक बंधक बनाए रखा। प्रबंध कमेटी की ओर से एसएसपी से मिलकर पंफ्लेट में छपे ग्रामीणों के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज कराने की बात कही है।
कस्बा भोकरहेड़ी के एक मात्र इंटर कॉलेज में दक्षिण की ओर स्थित कॉलेज की खाली भूमि पर क्रिकेट, फुटबाल, कबड्डी खेलने के लिए आसपास के गांव के युवा अभ्यास करने के लिए आते हैं। हाल ही में इस मैदान को कालेज के भीतर लेकर समाप्त कर देने के की चर्चा कस्बे में फैल गई, जिसे सुनकर खिलाड़ियों में निराशा उत्पन्न हो गई। भाजपा युवा नेता अमित राठी, मदनपाल एडवोकेट, कैप्टन ज्ञानेंद्र चेयरमैन, विशाल छोटा, ललित सहरावत, विपुल कुमार आदि के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों ने कॉलेज के मुख्य द्वार पर धरना देते हुए कालेज प्रबंधन के विरुद्ध जमकर नारेबाजी करते हुए प्रधानाचार्य कैप्टन प्रवीण कुमार सहित कालेज स्टाफ को बंधक बना लिया। ग्रामीणों ने कालेज ग्राउंड की दीवार को तोड़ दिया।
इस घटना को लेकर कालेज प्रबंधक डा. कर्ण सहरावत ने बताया कि कालेज में एग्रीकल्चर विषय प्राप्त करने के लिए अतिरिक्त भूमि की आवश्यकता है। आंदोलन करने वाले कालेज के छात्र न होकर सामान्य व्यक्ति हैं, जो कालेज की भूमि को लेकर राजनैतिक अखाड़ा बनाना चाहते है। दीवार तोडने वालो के विरूद्ध एसएसपी कार्यालय में तहरीर दे दी गई है।
